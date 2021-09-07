East Texas Now Business Break
Body of Louisiana man recovered from Caddo Lake

(Gray News, file image)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is dead after drowning in Caddo Lake.

According to a press release from Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received multiple calls regarding a swimmer in Caddo Lake near Johnson’s Ranch that had jumped from a water vessel and not resurfaced. Texas Parks And Wildlife Game Wardens, along with other First responders, immediately responded to the area and began quickly attempting to locate the swimmer. The search continued through the night and ended around 1 a.m., with the plan of action to resume the following morning.

Monday, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the search resumed where Wardens and Deputies recovered the missing swimmer, Shane Hamblin of Louisiana. Game Wardens advise the family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing, pending the result of an autopsy.

In addition to the Wardens performing the search, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Harrison County Emergency Service District 3 assisted in completing the search and recovery.

