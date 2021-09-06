WEBXTRA: SFA regents vote to roll back president’s salary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Monday, the Stephen F., Austin State University Regents voted to roll back the salary of Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA’s president.

Gordon shared in a letter to SFA community members his request to the regents to “revisit this issue and roll back my compensation to the same level as the prior fiscal year.”

According to the SFASU budget, a $450,000 annual salary for 2021-2022 was approved. The president’s salary will now be rolled backed to the 2020-2021 salary of $365,000.

Gordon expressed in his letter that he was aware of the concern and criticism being shared about compensation issues during a time of significant budget issues.

He emphasized his contract was discussed in January and voted in April. The intent was to place his salary more in line with peer institutions’ leaders. He added that approval came “before the picture of serious budget challenges became clear this summer.”

We will have more on the regents’ action tonight at six.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.