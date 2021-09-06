Texas Brotherhood Ride ends day one in Bryan-College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Brotherhood Ride arrived in College Station Sunday evening and will stay the night in Bryan before beginning day two of their two-week journey to Colorado.

The Texas Brotherhood Ride’s mission is to honor First Responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving their community. By riding bicycles, the organization’s goal is to bring awareness to these tragedies and letting their families, friends, and co-workers know that “Texas Never Forgets”.

The group, consisting of firefighters, police officers, and paramedics, left Houston Sunday morning and arrived in the Brazos Valley Sunday evening.

“This year’s event will be unlike any in the past. We will be honoring all First Responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Texas last year. We will begin our journey in Houston Texas and ride to the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs. Traveling over 1000 miles, averaging 80-100 miles each day, we intend to bring awareness to and encourage continued support for all First Responders,” said Tim Dunn, President of Texas Brotherhood Ride.

The group traveled through Navasota and to College Station and were escorted by College Station police and fire to Texas A&M University. The bikers were escorted by Texas A&M Police on campus to their destination for the day in Bryan.

They will continue back on their journey Monday.

2020 Texas Line of Duty Deaths:

29 Firefighters

82 Law Enforcement members

Causes of Texas Line of Duty Deaths:

71 Covid exposures

22 Medical events

9 Gunfire

6 Accident responding

3 Struck by a vehicle on scene

