New Texas law gives businesses and organizations easier access to Automated External Defibrillators

KFDA News at Six
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new law has been passed for businesses and organizations to have easier access to Automated External Defibrillators, AED’s, for people who experience cardiac arrest.

They are an important tool every business should have to save someone’s life if they experience cardiac arrest.

Studies show that the rate of survival rapidly drops every minute an AED isn’t used.

The new law allows more businesses and organizations to have this equipment helping others in a timely manner.

“I know that time is really important,” said Daniel Proffitt, campus pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church. “If someone is in cardiac arrest and they need of help an AED it can help them while that wait time for emergency personnel is going on and it can save their lives.”

The Amarillo fire department says 10 to 15 percent of the 24,000 calls they get in a year relate to situations about cardiac arrest and say that it’s necessary in saving someone.

“There are many cardiac problems that can only be fixed by defibrillators. If there’s not a defibrillator present the chances of that person surviving that event is less than 1 percent,” said Jason Love, a firefighter paramedic for the Amarillo Fire Department.

Texas was one of 15 states that allowed businesses and organizations to be sued if an AED wasn’t used properly, so many places were reserved on purchasing the equipment.

Now these groups cannot be held liable for this issue, and immediate support to be now given before first responders arrive.

“They give us as first responders, firefighters, and paramedics, a chance.” said Love. “A lot of times if we show up and there’s not a defibrillator present, the chances of us not having a positive outcome are very, very slim.”

Not every employee in an organization or business has to be trained anymore to have this equipment, but Love recommends that people train in CPR to aid in the use of an AED.

They cost in between 12 to 25 hundred dollars and the new law requires them to be checked monthly.

