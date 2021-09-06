East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... The scattered showers we had moving through overnight will come to an end this morning, as will the mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon we can look forward to mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the low 90s, a nearly perfect Labor Day! While it won’t be as hot as it has been, the UV Index remains on the “Very High” side, so please remember your sunscreen and to stay hydrated.

The real treat will arrive tonight, as we’ll have our coolest overnight lows since the first week of June! Mostly clear skies overnight too. Tomorrow, highs will be in the low 90s again with mostly sunny skies and a very low rain chance for Deep East Texas. After tomorrow, we’ll keep rain out of the forecast until next Sunday. Mostly sunny/sunny afternoons through the rest of this week, and morning lows in the 60s! Fall is making its return to East Texas, and these cool mornings are surely to be a nice reminder of that. Have a great Labor Day and stay safe!

