Hospitalizations in Tyler, Longview trauma service area reach pandemic high
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the trauma service area including Tyler and Longview have reached a new pandemic high.
This is according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
They report 820 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area g on Sunday.
This is a new pandemic record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Sunday marked the third day that Area G has been above 800 hospitalizations.
As of Sunday, seven ICU beds were open in Area G.
