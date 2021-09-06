Hospitalizations in Tyler, Longview trauma service area reach pandemic high

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the trauma service area including Tyler and Longview have reached a new pandemic high.

This is according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

They report 820 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area g on Sunday.

This is a new pandemic record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Sunday marked the third day that Area G has been above 800 hospitalizations.

As of Sunday, seven ICU beds were open in Area G.

