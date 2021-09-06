East Texas Now Business Break
Hospitalizations in Tyler, Longview trauma service area reach pandemic high

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G((Source: DSHS))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the trauma service area including Tyler and Longview have reached a new pandemic high.

This is according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

They report 820 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area g on Sunday.

This is a new pandemic record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Sunday marked the third day that Area G has been above 800 hospitalizations.

As of Sunday, seven ICU beds were open in Area G.

