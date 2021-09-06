Hopkins Co. manhunt ends after 5 suspects captured following traffic stop, chase

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement have detained five suspects following a manhunt overnight Sunday in rural northeast Hopkins County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Cumby Police officer attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger and pursued the vehicle until it wrecked on County Road 4763 near the community of Dike. Five male suspects left the vehicle, which is from the Little Rock, Arkansas area, and took off on foot, a news release state.

Hopkins County deputies, along with a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter and tracking dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, searched the area west of County Road 3563, north of Farm to Market Road 69.

By 10:50 p.m., three of the suspects were in custody.

“After interviewing the suspects in custody, we believe there are two suspects at large. It is very possible they could have been picked up,” a news release stated.

By 7:45 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said the other two suspects were located and taken into custody.

Additional details about the investigation were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.