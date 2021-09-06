After a slow start Texas A&M found their spark

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a slow first half, resulting in a 10-3 lead, the Aggies needed a spark to get going.

Leon O’Neal Jr. provided that spark. O’Neal had two interceptions to help Texas A&M pull away in the 41-10 win over Kent State Saturday night.

“That’s why you get mature players. Guys that stay until their senior years, it’s amazing how good they play,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “He deserves everything he’s getting. He’s understanding how to be a team player, he’s understanding how to lead and he made two critical big plays.”

O’Neal first interception came right before halftime, when he picked of Dustin Crum’s pass in the end zone, to shift the momentum in the Aggies favor.

With about eight minutes to play in the third quarter O’Neal got his second pick when he jumped in front of a receiver and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown.

“Number 8 got a big trunk so I followed that big trunk the whole way, ‘I am following you, I am following you’...then out of nowhere I see Demani and I am like ‘oh I am about to get in the endzone,’” describes O’Neal. “We always joke about pick sixes and touchdowns and stuff like that so it coming to fruition is a big milestone for us as a DB group,” O’Neal added.

O’Neal’s pick 6 gave the Aggies the energy they were searching for and a 20-3 lead.

“When he got that pick, it lit up the whole sideline. It lit up the whole stadium,” said wide receiver Ainias Smith. “I was like: ‘Thanks Leon, we needed that.’”

Big plays from O’Neal and Devon Achane helped balance some offensive mistakes from Haynes King. King threw three interceptions in his career start.

While Fisher was not happy with King’s turnovers, he was pleased with the young quarterbacks response.

“He played really well,” Fisher said. “I thought he overcame adversity ... the ball turned over and his mentality didn’t change. He kept going right at it.”

This year, King took over for Kellen Mond, who had been the team’s starter for the previous three seasons but is currently with the Minnesota Vikings. King had flashes of promise, but he was prone to overthrowing receivers and some unfortunate tips. In the second quarter, he threw his first two interceptions into tight coverage. He completed 21 of 33 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns to Smith.

Even with a 1-0 record to start their season, Fisher believes Saturday night’s play was sloppy and they need to do better moving forward.

“We will learn from the first game, hopefully get a lot better. Get a lot of practice time,” said Fisher. “We got to do a better job playing and I got to do a better job coaching to get them ready.”

The Aggies will face Colorado next at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on September 11th.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.