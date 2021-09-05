Tyler police obtain arrest warrant for suspect in fatal stabbing on Dawson St.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a suspect in the death of 25-yea-old Laura Garcia, who was found dead of an apparent homicide at a home on East Dawson Street on Saturday.

Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 20, of Tyler is still being held in the Smith County jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $1 million.

According to a press release, TPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Valenzuela-Avila on Saturday and served it on him at a local hospital, where he had been admitted for self-inflicted wounds. While he was in the hospital, he was in police custody.

When Valenzuela-Avila was released from the hospital on Sunday, he was booked into jail on the murder warrant.

“The case remains under investigation,,” the press release stated,

Earlier Saturday, Tyler PD officers went to a home in the 1300 block of E. Dawson Street to do a welfare check. When they got to the scene, they found Garcia dead inside the home. Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department said that she had been stabbed.

At the time, Valenzuela-Avika was detained as a possible suspect.

