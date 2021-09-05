East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Tech wins season opener over Houston 38-21

Texas Tech battling Houston in their season opener
Texas Tech battling Houston in their season opener(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech outlasted Houston in their season opener, winning 38- 21 in the Texas Kickoff in NRG Stadium.

The Cougars dominated the game early on, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the game and then recovering an onside kick on the ensuing kick-off.

Houston extended the lead to 14-0 while controlling the ball for the first eight minutes and 23 seconds of the game before Texas Tech settled back in, scoring on a 41-yard run by sophomore running back, Tahj Brooks.

However, a costly fumble in the red zone by junior running back Xavier White proved to be costly, as Houston would go on and score again. The Red Raiders headed to halftime trailing 21-7.

In the second half, Texas Tech’s defense took over, shutting out the Cougar’s offense and recording three interceptions, two of which led to Red Raider touchdowns. Senior linebacker Riko Jeffers recorded a pick six touchdown in the third quarter that tied the game up at 21.

An Eric Monroe interception led to a 34-yard field goal by senior kicker Jonathan Garibay. Then, in the fourth quarter, an Adrian Frye interception led to a 44-yard touchdown by Brooks.

In Tyler Shough’s first game with Texas Tech, the Oregon grad-transfer finished (17-24) for 231 yards, and one touchdown through the air. He also had a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. In the absence of junior running back Sarodorick Thompson, Brooks led the rushing attack with 15 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma led the Red Raiders in receptions, with seven for 179 yards. Texas Tech totaled 376 yards compared to Houston’s 251.

Next, Texas Tech returns home to host Stephen F. Austin in Jones AT&T stadium Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN Plus

