East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays

Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A change in state law now allows Texas to legally buy beer and wine at stores starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

The 87th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1518 in the spring and it went into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The law amends the Alcoholic Beverage Code which previously required grocery stores and convenience stores wait until noon to sell beer and wine.

During weekdays stores can sell beer and wine from 7 a.m. until midnight Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

The law only applies to beer and wine. Liquor is still not allowed to be sold on Sundays and liquor stores are to be remained closed on Sundays. Liquor sales are also prohibited on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day and before 10 a.m. or after 9 p.m. on any other day.

The bill does provide an exception for hotel bars to sell alcohol to registered guests at any time of day.

The Texas alcohol bans, often referred to as Blue Laws, date back to 1935 when lawmakers passed the Texas Liquor Control Act in response to the repeal of Prohibition.

This year Gov. Greg Abbott also signed a bipartisan bill making alcohol to-go sales legal in the state. The state had temporarily allowed the practice during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. R

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
A possible suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found at a home in the 1300 block of...
Tyler police detain possible suspect after woman found dead at home on Dawson St.
Amy Castaneda (Source: Titus County Jail)
Owner, 2nd employee at Mount Pleasant day care arrested
2 arrested in connection with murder of Kilgore woman
A possible suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found at a home in the 1300 block of...
Tyler police obtain arrest warrant for suspect in fatal stabbing on Dawson St.

Latest News

Hurricane Ida Evacuees pack car to travel to next hotel
Louisiana hurricane evacuees are still in East Texas
A possible suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found at a home in the 1300 block of...
Tyler police obtain arrest warrant for suspect in fatal stabbing on Dawson St.
Algae problem growing on Jones Lake
City of Lufkin plans to conduct projects to help restore Jones Lake
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches cancels boil-water notice
Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The...
Louisiana evacuees in Tyler still don’t know when they can safely return home