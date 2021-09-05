SFA comes back to beat Tarleton 20-10 in WAC relaunch

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks started the season with a 20-10 win over Tarleton State Saturday night in Nacogdoches.

The 8,910 fans in attendance saw SFA come from behind to take the win in the first Western Athletic Conference’s game since December of 2012.

Tarleton took an early lead off of an SFA turnover. The Texans then added a field goal in the first 10 seconds of the second quarter. The ‘Jacks responded with a Trae Self to Xavier Gispon touchdown of 35 yards. That started what would b3 20 unanswered points.

SFA extends their series lead to 10-4. SFA outgained the Texas 399 to 327 in total yards. The ‘Jacks controlled the game up front on defense with the Texans only getting 70 rushing yards. SFA picked up 164 rushing yards. In the passing game Tarlteon outgained SFA, 257-235.

SFA will head to Texas Tech next week to take on the Red Raiders. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.

