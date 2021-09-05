East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested in connection with murder of Kilgore woman
Amy Castaneda (Source: Titus County Jail)
Owner, 2nd employee at Mount Pleasant day care arrested
Longview man killed in Gregg County crash
A possible suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found at a home in the 1300 block of...
Tyler police detain possible suspect after woman found dead at home on Dawson St.
Source: KLTV Staff
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Tyler’s Loop 323

Latest News

Wendy Velin decided to hold the memorial in order to bring others together in hopes to allow...
Tyler veteran holds memorial for fallen 13 soldiers in Afghanistan
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Parks Advocacy League hosts basketball tournament at Festival Park
Parks Advocacy League hosts fundraiser to raise money for Nacogdoches park improvements
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87