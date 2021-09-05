Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting

East Texas Now Business Break
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say several gunshots were fired at the Green Meadow apartments on Lotus Lane.

It happened around 6:30 Saturday evening. Police say witnesses reported seeing a man fire at a white Dodge Challenger in the complex parking lot.  The Challenger and suspect were gone when officers arrived at the scene.

Two shooting victims later showed up to a hospital for treatment. Police say they were the occupants of the Challenger. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspect is still on the run. If you have any information on the shooting, call Lufkin police.

