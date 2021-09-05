East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Parks Advocacy League hosts fundraiser to raise money for Nacogdoches park improvements

Parks Advocacy League hosts basketball tournament at Festival Park
Parks Advocacy League hosts basketball tournament at Festival Park(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One park in Nacogdoches is in need of some renovations. Robert McCrimmon park has had no improvements in the last 60 years, Park Advocacy League is doing what they can to give the park the makeover it deserves.

Parks Advocacy League held a community heroes basketball tournament today to raise funds for Robert McCrimmon park. Michelle Cox, president of the league, dedicated the event to all the local heroes in the community.

“Every team is named after a local hero which is really exciting, their names are on the jerseys and so we’re getting to know these people who dedicated their lives to serving in the community,” Cox said.

The City of Nacogdoches named the park after Robert McCrimmon in the nineties because of his influence on the community. Tyson Davis, a player in the tournament said he knows McCrimmon’s story well.

“Mr. McCrimmon worked for the city and he actually found confederate money and dug it up and returned it in. For his honorable honesty he was awarded a lifelong job with the City of Nacogdoches,” Davis said.

And Davis says he recognizes these respectable qualities in people all over Nacogdoches.

“His honesty, his hard work, it really did represent the community that he’s from and lives in. And being that he was highlighted with the park being named after him we knew that there were so many other heroes with similar stories<” Davis said.

The City of Nacogdoches will match the funds that parks advocacy groups raises. The basketball tournament and kickoff event helped PAL raise 10,000 dollars of their 60,000 dollar goal.

“We finish a park, it’s used more and people do come out more and the kids are happier. And so it really is something that benefits everybody,” Cox said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested in connection with murder of Kilgore woman
Amy Castaneda (Source: Titus County Jail)
Owner, 2nd employee at Mount Pleasant day care arrested
Longview man killed in Gregg County crash
A possible suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found at a home in the 1300 block of...
Tyler police detain possible suspect after woman found dead at home on Dawson St.
Source: KLTV Staff
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Tyler’s Loop 323

Latest News

Former Marine sergeant Cruz Renteria and some of his friends and family went on a 13-mile hike...
Longview man, family, friends take 13-mile hike to honor 13 fallen U.S. troops
Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
Source: Jamey Boyum, KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Longview hosts East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association show
WEBXTRA: Rabbit show