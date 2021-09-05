No foul play suspected in possible drowning in Overton

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A man died in Overton Saturday night, and police there think he drowned.

“In the late-night hours of 09/04/2021, we had an adult male lose his life inside the city limits of Overton, due to what we believe to be drowning,” a post on the Overton Police Department Facebook page stated.

According to the Facebook post, local law enforcement, first responders, EMS personnel, and a medical helicopter all responded to the scene.

“No foul play is suspect, and no name will be released at this time out of respect for the family,” the Facebook post stated. “No official cause of death will be determined until a complete inquest is conducted.”

In the post, Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool urged people to pray for the victim’s family.

