Louisiana hurricane evacuees are still in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One week after hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast, Louisiana residents are still sheltering here in East Texas.

One family that is staying in Longview traveled to East Texas on September 1. Michael Mayer of Louisiana said they stayed home at the beginning but evacuated for the family’s safety.

“Staying there with the way it was, it wasn’t a smart idea,” Mayer said. “No power; all the resources are gone. You have no police protection really; it’s bad.”

Mayer traveled with two adults, two children, two dogs, and a cat.

“It’s a little rough. I mean, trying to deal with the kids and stuff, and explain to them what’s going on, Mayer said.

Mayer’s family left Longview to go to another hotel in Tyler, unsure of when they will be able to go home.

“It’s going to be a while,” Mayer said. “So, it’s going to be a little rough when we go home, but we plan on staying out here as long as we can.”

One family has been in Longview for a week and packed the car to go home Sunday once they heard their power is back on. Shawn Willis of Louisiana said they are going home to address the damage to the home.

“Those things can be replaced,” Willis said. “Those are material things. You can’t replace your family.”

