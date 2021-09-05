East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cowboys’ Martin likely to miss opener after positive test

(KTRE Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys are expected to open the season at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay without right guard Zack Martin after the four-time All-Pro tested positive for COVID-19.

Martin is the latest of several Dallas starters to test positive and miss time, but the others have since returned. Coach Mike McCarthy said news of Martin’s positive test came Saturday. Backup tackle Brandon Knight is also on the COVID-19 list.

Third-year pro Connor McGovern is the likely replacement for Martin as the Cowboys get set for Thursday’s visit to the Bucs and seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
A possible suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found at a home in the 1300 block of...
Tyler police obtain arrest warrant for suspect in fatal stabbing on Dawson St.
A possible suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found at a home in the 1300 block of...
Tyler police detain possible suspect after woman found dead at home on Dawson St.
No foul play suspected in possible drowning in Overton
Amy Castaneda (Source: Titus County Jail)
Owner, 2nd employee at Mount Pleasant day care arrested

Latest News

After a slow start Texas A&M found their spark
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium, viewed from the Shibuya Sky observation deck...
Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga
SFA football runs on to the field against Tarleton State (KTRE).
SFA comes back to beat Tarleton 20-10 in WAC relaunch
Texas Tech battling Houston in their season opener
Texas Tech wins season opener over Houston 38-21