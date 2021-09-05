East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Nacogdoches cancels boil-water notice

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the City of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The boil water notice that was put into effect on Saturday, September 4th has been rescinded. The TCEQ-required water samples came back negative for contaminants and water is now safe for consumption.

On September 4, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Nacogdoches public water system, TX#1740003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The notice applied to all customers in the section of West Seale Street to Fredonia Street and Esther Blvd. to Lenwood Drive.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or other human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of today, September 5, 2021. The City’s water is now safe for consumption and the notice was put into place as a precautionary measure due to the loss of water pressure on Friday, September 4th.

Most Read

Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
A possible suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found at a home in the 1300 block of...
Tyler police detain possible suspect after woman found dead at home on Dawson St.
Amy Castaneda (Source: Titus County Jail)
Owner, 2nd employee at Mount Pleasant day care arrested
2 arrested in connection with murder of Kilgore woman
Longview man killed in Gregg County crash

Latest News

Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The...
Louisiana evacuees in Tyler a week later and don’t know when they can safely return home
No foul play suspected in possible drowning in Overton
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Wendy Velin decided to hold the memorial in order to bring others together in hopes to allow...
Tyler veteran holds memorial for fallen 13 soldiers in Afghanistan