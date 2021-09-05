City of Lufkin plans to conduct projects to help restore Jones Lake

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin admits that they’ve fought a losing battle against duckweed, floating primrose, alligator weed, and algae on Jones Lake over the past two years. The 7 acre body of water is located inside of Jones Park, and is almost past the point of no return.

Jason Arnold assistant City manager of Lufkin said that the city plans to fix it.

“Really for years now, you put the tilapia in, they take care of a little bit of algae and there’s not a problem. That’s how big of a project this is, that’s just how bad the algae’s gotten,” Arnold said.

Arnold said that the winter freeze impacted many tilapia farms.

“So these farms that grow these fish that we stock it with they weren’t developing the way they should. And so then they weren’t able to come and kind of take a bite out of this like we would normally have them do,” Arnold said.

Arnold said that the city needs to act now.

“At some point if you had this thing completely covered, the oxygen levels are going to get to the point where it’s not going to be able to support the wildlife and we clearly don’t want that,” Arnold said.

Arnold said the city will work in partnership with other companies to mitigate this problem. The project outline includes algae removal using a floating excavator, water treatment, two more aerators and blue tint which together prevent sunlight from reaching the lake bottom.

“We’re almost at that point where it’s impossible to fish. We don’t want that, that’s not fun. A lot of people come here to fish and we want to make sure the little ones are getting to do that,” Arnold said.

The projects on Jones Lake will begin September 6th and are expected to be completed in three to four weeks.

