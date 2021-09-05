East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Lufkin plans to conduct projects to help restore Jones Lake

Algae problem growing on Jones Lake
Algae problem growing on Jones Lake(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin admits that they’ve fought a losing battle against duckweed, floating primrose, alligator weed, and algae on Jones Lake over the past two years. The 7 acre body of water is located inside of Jones Park, and is almost past the point of no return.

Jason Arnold assistant City manager of Lufkin said that the city plans to fix it.

“Really for years now, you put the tilapia in, they take care of a little bit of algae and there’s not a problem. That’s how big of a project this is, that’s just how bad the algae’s gotten,” Arnold said.

Arnold said that the winter freeze impacted many tilapia farms.

“So these farms that grow these fish that we stock it with they weren’t developing the way they should. And so then they weren’t able to come and kind of take a bite out of this like we would normally have them do,” Arnold said.

Arnold said that the city needs to act now.

“At some point if you had this thing completely covered, the oxygen levels are going to get to the point where it’s not going to be able to support the wildlife and we clearly don’t want that,” Arnold said.

Arnold said the city will work in partnership with other companies to mitigate this problem. The project outline includes algae removal using a floating excavator, water treatment, two more aerators and blue tint which together prevent sunlight from reaching the lake bottom.

“We’re almost at that point where it’s impossible to fish. We don’t want that, that’s not fun. A lot of people come here to fish and we want to make sure the little ones are getting to do that,” Arnold said.

The projects on Jones Lake will begin September 6th and are expected to be completed in three to four weeks.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
A possible suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found at a home in the 1300 block of...
Tyler police detain possible suspect after woman found dead at home on Dawson St.
Amy Castaneda (Source: Titus County Jail)
Owner, 2nd employee at Mount Pleasant day care arrested
2 arrested in connection with murder of Kilgore woman
Longview man killed in Gregg County crash

Latest News

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Nacogdoches cancels boil-water notice
Leslie Velasquez Santiago and her family getting in the car to leave their hotel for a bit. The...
Louisiana evacuees in Tyler a week later and don’t know when they can safely return home
No foul play suspected in possible drowning in Overton
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting
Police: 2 injured, suspect on the run following Lufkin shooting