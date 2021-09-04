East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Longview hosts East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association show

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you like bunnies, we have a destination for you.

The Longview Fairgrounds Exhibit Building is practically overflowing with rabbits. The East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association has attracted many rabbit breeders who hope to win best of show. The competition works like a dog show, with rabbits compared to the perfect example of a breed.

“There’s about three thousand rabbits here today. And it’s something that we do annually. It’s called Cajuns versus Cowboys. It’s a lot of the Louisiana people. We did lose a few people that didn’t come up that were hit by the storm, but it’s kind of an annual thing that we do every year,” said Anita Mathews, President of the East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association.

The three-day event is being held one more day at the Longview Fairgrounds. Sunday it goes from 8 to noon and it’s free to attend.

