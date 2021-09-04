Tyler police detain possible suspect after woman found dead at home on Dawson St.
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
From the Tyler Police Department
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On Saturday, September 4, 2021, at around 7:50 a.m., officers with the Tyler Police Department responded to a residence in the 1300 block of E. Dawson St on a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers located Laura Garcia, a 25-year-old female from Tyler, inside the residence deceased from an apparent homicide. Her family has been notified.
A possible suspect has been detained by officers as the investigation continues.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.