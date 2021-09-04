Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another hot and muggy day today as temperatures warmed back into the middle 90s earlier this afternoon. We saw a few stray showers in Deep East Texas but as expected, most of the area remained bone-dry. Skies will remain quiet overnight as temperatures slowly drop back into the muggy middle 70s by tomorrow morning. We’ll see another quick warm up back into the middle 90s by early tomorrow afternoon, but a slow-moving cold front is set to bring in some better rain chances and cooler temperatures by Monday! Our Sunday starts off dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the cold front by Sunday afternoon and will remain possible Sunday overnight and during the first half of the day on Monday before skies dry out for most by Monday evening. Jury is still out as to how far south this weak “cool” front will make it in ETX, but any progress is good progress as temperatures are going to sit closer to the lower 90s for our Labor Day afternoon which is great news. Temperatures will try to quickly warm back into the middle 90s by Wednesday afternoon before yet another cold front swings in later Wednesday evening! We won’t have enough moisture return to allow for decent rain chances on Wednesday, but at least we’ll get another surge of slightly cooler and drier air moving back in for Thursday and Friday. Morning lows should even drop into the middle to upper 60s for the second half of the upcoming work week before southerly winds begin to warm us back up by next weekend.

