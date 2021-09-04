East Texas Now Business Break
Owner, 2nd employee at Mount Pleasant day care arrested

Amy Castaneda (Source: Titus County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police have arrested two more women following the investigation of injuries to three children.

Amy Castaneda, 38, an employee, is charged with injury to a child. Kendra Anschultz, 42, the day care owner, is charged with endangering a child.

The arrests come on the heels of Erin Wilson’s arrest on Wednesday following the investigation into three children’s injuries at Kidz Kare Academy.

According to a press release, Casaneda was arrested on Thursday at her home. She posted a $100,000 bond on Friday. Anschutz was arrested Friday at the day care following the execution of a search warrant.

A booking photo of Anschultz was not available as of 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Previous story: Affidavit: Mount Pleasant daycare worker injured 3 children

