Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... No rain expected for our Saturday, then chances for scattered showers/thundershowers on Sunday afternoon and through the overnight hours. Rain chances have increased for our Labor Day Monday as a weak front stalls north of us but should allow for outflow showers and thundershowers to pass through ETX on Monday. Only a few showers possible over southern areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, then a few dry days expected for Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front moves through on Thursday. Yes, a cold front has a chance to move through. Cooler Temperatures are then possible late week. There is a chance for a tropical low to move into the southern/western Gulf of Mexico this weekend/early next week. According to the National Hurricane Center, the chances for any development at this time is LOW, so the forecast for next week may change if we see anything develop early next week. Please stay tuned.

