Mark In Texas History: City of Hallsville rich with history

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto is the City of Hallsville.

Hallsville historical marker.
Hallsville historical marker.(KLTV)

Hallsville is located in Harrison County. In 1849, the Fort Crawford community was granted a post office. That and a church, school and Masonic Lodge shared a single two-story building. Four years after the Civil War ended, the Southern Pacific Railway bypassed Fort Crawford by a single mile, prompting a move and a name change for Fort Crawford. Hallsville was at first named Hallville.

By the early 1870s it supported about 50 businesses and was the envy of East Texas. But in 1873, much of the railroad relocated shops and offices to nearby Marshall, dropping the town population. The post office renamed the spelling of the town name in the 1920s and it’s known as Hallsville today.

The Texas Historical Marker is located on US 80 at the Harrison County Sub-Courthouse.

