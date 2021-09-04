East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin police arrest man who allegedly chased stepfather in vehicle, shot at him

Source: KTRE Staff(KTRE Staff)
By Gary Bass
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man Friday night in connection with allegations that he chased his stepfather in a vehicle and fired a pistol at him.

Alandis Montrell Douglas, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on an aggravated assault charge. His bond amount has been set at $10,000.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, the incident happened in the 600 block of South Timberland Drive around 5 p.m. Friday.

Douglas was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

The media report did not say whether there were any injuries.

A search of Douglas and his silver 2007 Toyota sedan turned up a Taurus 9 mm handgun and magazine with four rounds, a small baggie of marijuana, a marijuana cigar, and glass Mason jars that contained marijuana residue.

