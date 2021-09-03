East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Miss Texas uses platform to raise awareness for suicide prevention

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Miss Texas 2021 Mallory Fuller shared Mallory’s Mission, where she uses her platform to raise awareness for suicide prevention. 

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and Fuller shared “Henry’s Happy Heart,” a children’s book she wrote to educate children on mental health, with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti.

Fuller, who moved to Tyler in 2019, is a full-time student with Baylor University’s online program for speech pathology. She was crowned Miss Texas 2021 on Friday, June 25, in Richardson.

