East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: East Texas Symphony Orchestra to give free concert at Bergfield Park

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to Executive Director Robin Hampton about the upcoming free East Texas Symphony Orchestra concert at Bergfield Park.

The concert will start at 6 p.m.

Hampton said people of all ages will enjoy the concert. The symphony will perform patriotic and Texas-theme music and themes from movies.

We’ll have more on this story later tonight.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Schaetz
Former East Texas school staffer arrested for minor solicitation charge
Erin Wilson, 25, is in the Titus County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant daycare worker injured 3 children
DPS and firefighters are at the scene.
DPS, Winona Fire Department at scene of fatality wreck between vehicle, motorcycle on Hwy 155 N
(Source: National Park Service)
National Park Service scaling back search for missing Tyler man at Grand Canyon
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19

Latest News

WEBXTRA: East Texas Symphony Orchestra
State extends emergency SNAP benefits for September
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Miss Texas uses platform to raise awareness for suicide prevention
WEBXTRA: Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021