WEBXTRA: East Texas Symphony Orchestra to give free concert at Bergfield Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to Executive Director Robin Hampton about the upcoming free East Texas Symphony Orchestra concert at Bergfield Park.

The concert will start at 6 p.m.

Hampton said people of all ages will enjoy the concert. The symphony will perform patriotic and Texas-theme music and themes from movies.

We’ll have more on this story later tonight.

