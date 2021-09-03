WEBXTRA: East Texas Symphony Orchestra to give free concert at Bergfield Park
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to Executive Director Robin Hampton about the upcoming free East Texas Symphony Orchestra concert at Bergfield Park.
The concert will start at 6 p.m.
Hampton said people of all ages will enjoy the concert. The symphony will perform patriotic and Texas-theme music and themes from movies.
We’ll have more on this story later tonight.
