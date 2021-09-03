East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: City of Tyler brings back Movies in the Park event

Bergfeld Park amphitheater in Tyler.
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Movies in the park are back.

The City of Tyler kicks off the Fall Movies in the Park season on Saturday, Sept. 11. First up is the movie Soul. The free film starts at 7:45 pm at Bergfield Park in Tyler. 

“Please keep in mind social distancing and masks are encouraged, but not required,” said event organizer Debbie Isham. “Families are welcomed to sit in the regular seating or bring a blanket and chairs and set up on the lawn.”

Attendees are allowed to bring food or snacks, though food trucks will also be on the premises.

