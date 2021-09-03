East Texas Now Business Break
Very warm Week 2 coming, with slight chances of rain in the south

Red Zone forecast
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather In The Red Zone for tonight’s games.

Partly Cloudy skies early with a very slight chance for a passing shower over the southernmost counties in East Texas, otherwise, very warm, and dry. Light Southeasterly winds expected, so no real issues for kickers and quarterbacks this evening. All be safe and enjoy the night’s competition.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

