Tyler/Longview area sees first COVID-19 hospitalization decline since August

Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped in the Tyler/Longview area for the first time since August.

DSHS reports 787 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, Sept. 2. That is a decrease of eight patients that were hospitalized the day before.

Nine adult ICU beds are available with 264 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, an increase of 3 patients from Wednesday.

