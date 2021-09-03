East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Police to increase traffic enforcement for Labor Day weekend

Tyler Police say they are using data that highlights certain areas that have had frequent...
Tyler Police say they are using data that highlights certain areas that have had frequent crashes on holiday weekends.(kltv)
By Justin Honore
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -From Friday until Monday, Tyler Police will be putting additional officers on the street to help curb drunk driving and crashes this Labor Day holiday weekend.

This is a part of their “Selective Traffic Enforcement Program” that is based on crash data in certain areas of the city where they see an influx of traffic and accidents during holiday weekends. According to Tyler Police this program is there to ensure the safety of drivers.

“It does help as far as is we do it frequently and a lot of the big holidays so people know that we are out there and hopefully that is a comfort to them,” said Andy Erbaugh who is the Tyler Police Public Information Officer. “To know that we are there trying to protect them and trying to keep people from being out on the roads to hurt them or themselves so it is a very good thing.”

Tyler Police would like everyone to enjoy the weekend but to also think before you drive. Officers will also be checking for speeding, intersection enforcement, and seat belt violations as well.

