TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Tyler at Charlotte Dr. and W NW Loop 323 that is causing one lane of traffic to be closed in each direction.

Charlotte Dr., W NW Loop 323 (KLTV)

EMS, Tyler Police Department and Tyler Fire Department are responding to the two-vehicle crash.

No injuries have been reported.

