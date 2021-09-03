Texas Baptist Men travel to Louisiana to offer Hurricane relief to victims

GONZALES, Louisiana (KLTV) - Groups across the country are traveling to Louisiana to help aid victims of Hurricane Ida.

Texas Baptist Men is one of those groups that has gone out to Louisiana to help those in the wake of the storm. They arrived in Gonzales, Louisiana, yesterday and saw nothing but devastation.

“As we pulled in yesterday, we saw tons of huge trees down, buildings damaged everything,” said John Hart

The group has 65 people on the front lines trying to provide aid to people who are in need, doing their part to start the cleanup process as well as a feeding team of up to 30,000 people a day.

They do everything from chain saw work, mud out work, blue tarp work on roofs, all kinds of services to the victims and when they come in at the end of the day, they have dirty clothes and want to take a shower

The group from East Texas’ way of helping is by providing shower and laundry trailer for the workers to use at the end of the day so they can get clean for the next

“So we go in and we clean up. we clean up trees. we clean up debris. we take limbs from a top of houses, and do everything we can to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”

The group expects to be in Louisiana for 6 to 8 weeks.

