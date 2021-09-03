East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Baptist Men travel to Louisiana to offer Hurricane relief to victims

By Justin Honore
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, Louisiana (KLTV) - Groups across the country are traveling to Louisiana to help aid victims of Hurricane Ida.

Texas Baptist Men is one of those groups that has gone out to Louisiana to help those in the wake of the storm. They arrived in Gonzales, Louisiana, yesterday and saw nothing but devastation.

“As we pulled in yesterday, we saw tons of huge trees down, buildings damaged everything,” said John Hart

The group has 65 people on the front lines trying to provide aid to people who are in need, doing their part to start the cleanup process as well as a feeding team of up to 30,000 people a day.

They do everything from chain saw work, mud out work, blue tarp work on roofs, all kinds of services to the victims and when they come in at the end of the day, they have dirty clothes and want to take a shower

The group from East Texas’ way of helping is by providing shower and laundry trailer for the workers to use at the end of the day so they can get clean for the next

“So we go in and we clean up. we clean up trees. we clean up debris. we take limbs from a top of houses, and do everything we can to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”

The group expects to be in Louisiana for 6 to 8 weeks.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Joseph Schaetz
Former East Texas school staffer arrested for minor solicitation charge
DPS and firefighters are at the scene.
DPS, Winona Fire Department at scene of fatality wreck between vehicle, motorcycle on Hwy 155 N

Latest News

School Gets A Band
Trinity School gets its first-ever band
Mount Pleasant Daycare Worker
Mount Pleasant Daycare Worker
Pediatricians Slammed
Pediatricians Slammed
Covid School Closures
Covid School Closures
Homeless Encampment Ban Update
Homeless Encampment Ban Update