SFA, Tarleton State relaunch WAC on Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It is a beginning of a new era in Nacogdoches on Saturday when Stephen F. Austin hosts Tarleton State in what will be the first Western Athletic Conference football game since 2012.

”It is awesome to revive WAC football and being able to take part in the first game in nearly a decade,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “I know the commissioner will be here so we will get some national attention.”

SFA leads the all time series over the Texans 9-4 in a series that dates back to 1930. The Texans have won the last two meetings, 27-24 (OT) in 2007 and 37-26 in 2019. The 2019 game was tough with the ‘jacks fielding a young team under Carthel who was entering his first season in Nacogdoches.

”I think it was frustrating for us to not be the team we wanted to be that first year,” linebacker Brevin Randel said. “We had some guys banged up and couldn’t play for us.”

The team has matured and last year put together SFA’s first winning season since 2011. Meanwhile Tarleton is in the process of moving from DII to DI.

”All those young guys that played was about 30 something freshman,” Carthel said. “Most of those guys are still there as third year sophomores. I am really excited about the team we will put on the field Saturday. “

The Jacks will be competing in the WAC and the WAC-ASun Challenge, also known as the AQ7. The top team, that is postseason eligible out of the relaunched WAC and newly started ASun conference will earn a big to the FCS tournament. Tarleton can compete for a WAC title but will not be part of the AQ7. The team is in year 2 of a four year transition period. Tarleton went 5-3 last Spring while SFA went 6-4 last fall.

”We have all the weapons to beat any team that comes across us,” running back JaQuarian turner said.

The game will also be a homecoming with Tarleton head coach Todd Whitten graduating from SFA. Whitten is 4-1 all time against SFA.

