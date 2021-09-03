East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SFA, Tarleton State relaunch WAC on Saturday

Trae Self lines up at a recent SFA practice (KTRE)
Trae Self lines up at a recent SFA practice (KTRE)(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It is a beginning of a new era in Nacogdoches on Saturday when Stephen F. Austin hosts Tarleton State in what will be the first Western Athletic Conference football game since 2012.

”It is awesome to revive WAC football and being able to take part in the first game in nearly a decade,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “I know the commissioner will be here so we will get some national attention.”

SFA leads the all time series over the Texans 9-4 in a series that dates back to 1930. The Texans have won the last two meetings, 27-24 (OT) in 2007 and 37-26 in 2019. The 2019 game was tough with the ‘jacks fielding a young team under Carthel who was entering his first season in Nacogdoches.

”I think it was frustrating for us to not be the team we wanted to be that first year,” linebacker Brevin Randel said. “We had some guys banged up and couldn’t play for us.”

The team has matured and last year put together SFA’s first winning season since 2011. Meanwhile Tarleton is in the process of moving from DII to DI.

”All those young guys that played was about 30 something freshman,” Carthel said. “Most of those guys are still there as third year sophomores. I am really excited about the team we will put on the field Saturday. “

The Jacks will be competing in the WAC and the WAC-ASun Challenge, also known as the AQ7. The top team, that is postseason eligible out of the relaunched WAC and newly started ASun conference will earn a big to the FCS tournament. Tarleton can compete for a WAC title but will not be part of the AQ7. The team is in year 2 of a four year transition period. Tarleton went 5-3 last Spring while SFA went 6-4 last fall.

”We have all the weapons to beat any team that comes across us,” running back JaQuarian turner said.

The game will also be a homecoming with Tarleton head coach Todd Whitten graduating from SFA. Whitten is 4-1 all time against SFA.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Joseph Schaetz
Former East Texas school staffer arrested for minor solicitation charge
DPS and firefighters are at the scene.
DPS, Winona Fire Department at scene of fatality wreck between vehicle, motorcycle on Hwy 155 N

Latest News

SFA coach Debbie Humphresy talks with her team Thursday night against Northern Arizona (KTRE)
Ladyjacks down Northern Arizona for Humphreys’ 750th Career Victory
Red Zone Seg A
Red Zone Week 2 schedule
Red Zone Game Ball
Red Zone Game Ball
Red Zone Game Ball
First Red Zone Game Ball of season goes to Van