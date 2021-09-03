East Texas Now Business Break
School bus involved in multiple-vehicle crash on Tyler’s Loop 323

Source: KLTV Staff
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash on Loop 323 Friday morning.

The wreck occurred past University Boulevard toward McDonald and 5th Street. Both lanes of one side of the loop are blocked.

There is no word at this time regarding any injuries.

Motorists traveling on that section of the loop should exercise caution and expect delays. If possible, take an alternate route.

