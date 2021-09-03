East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Retired Texas Rangers ready to deploy in case of emergency

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Unlike most retirees, Texas Rangers can volunteer their services even in retirement, but they must qualify to keep their Ranger commission status.

Sgt. Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety says both rookie and retired rangers must pass a firearm proficiency test once a year, which requires the shooter to achieve 90% accuracy.

“If something ever happens, and we need extra hands, we need more folks, well, we can call on them to help assist us. But...they have to maintain proficiency with their firearms,” Bures said.

However, their mission goes beyond protection and includes relief in cases of natural disasters.

“So if they’re out on the street, we can take care of some of those areas, like giving out water or helping with food, things to that affect so we could be called back,” Sgt. John Gonzales said.

No retired rangers have been deployed at this time, but Bures said when the time comes, they will be ready.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Joseph Schaetz
Former East Texas school staffer arrested for minor solicitation charge
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Erin Wilson, 25, is in the Titus County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant daycare worker injured 3 children

Latest News

East Texas funeral homes see rise in COVID-19 related deaths
East Texas funeral homes see rise in COVID-19 related deaths
Erin Wilson, 25, is in the Titus County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant daycare worker injured 3 children
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Work to raise, replace US 59 overpass over I-20 in Marshall, Texas, expected to begin in October
Erin Wilson accused of injuring 3 kids in daycare
Mount Pleasant Daycare Worker accused of injuring 3 children
School Gets A Band
Trinity School gets its first-ever band