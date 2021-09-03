East Texas Now Business Break
Pasta alla checca by Mama Steph

Pasta and tomatoes make a wonderful summer dinner
Pasta and tomatoes make a wonderful summer dinner(Pexels: Klaus Nielsen)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All your favorite summertime ingredients combine to make a delicious sauce you don’t even have to cook!

Pasta alla Checca

1 lb pasta, cooked according to package directions (recommend bowtie, or other large, flat pastas.)

1 pound fresh garden tomatoes, chopped (large beefsteak, Romas, or even grape tomatoes)

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

1/2 cup olive oil

3-4 cloves garlic, chopped (use less if you aren’t a fan of a strong garlic flavor)

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

salt and pepper

Method:

In a non-metal bowl, combine chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic, and olive oil. Stir well so that the tomatoes are coated with the oil.  (Do not salt yet!)

Allow the vegetable and oil mixture to marinate together for a couple of hours. (up to 10 hours)

When you’re ready to serve, add a bit of salt and fresh cracked black pepper, to taste. Place some pasta in a bowl, then top with a scoop of the checca sauce, then a generous sprinkling of parmesan cheese.

If you’d like, serve with grilled shrimp or chicken on the side. Or, if you’d like, you can chop some fresh, soft mozzarella cubes into the pasta mix before serving for added protein.

Serves 4-6.

