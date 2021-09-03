Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the overnight hours, skies should be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Light Southeasterly winds are expected. On Friday, a few PM showers/thundershowers are possible again, but the chance is nearer to 20%. Most will likely stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. We are not anticipating any rain on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky likely. Starting on Sunday, a few PM showers/thundershowers will enter the forecast and stay with us through late next week, however, the chances for showers/thundershowers on Labor Day itself have increased a bit, so you may have to dodge a few during the day. High Temperatures through Sunday should stay in the middle to upper 90s, then cool a bit into the lower to middle 90s, Labor Day through late next week. Have a great night.

