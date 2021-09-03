East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out warm and muggy in the mid 70s this morning.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and maybe just one or two isolated showers this afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and feel like the triple digits.  More sunshine for the weekend ahead with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon.  Another slight chance for rain returns to the forecast late Sunday.  Slight chances for rain and a weak cold front will be in the forecast for the first half of next week.  No cold air, but this will keep temperatures near average for this time of the year with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Schaetz
Former East Texas school staffer arrested for minor solicitation charge
Erin Wilson, 25, is in the Titus County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant daycare worker injured 3 children
DPS and firefighters are at the scene.
DPS, Winona Fire Department at scene of fatality wreck between vehicle, motorcycle on Hwy 155 N
(Source: National Park Service)
National Park Service scaling back search for missing Tyler man at Grand Canyon
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-3-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-3-21
East Texas Baptist Men, a group of 65 people arrived in Gonzales, Louisiana Wednesday bringing...
Texas Baptist Men from Tyler, Whitehouse offering aid to relief workers in Louisiana
Little better chances for PM showers/thundershowers on Labor Day from earlier forecasts.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Little better chances for PM showers/thundershowers on Labor Day from earlier forecasts.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips