Longview man killed in Gregg County crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was killed after driving off a road and striking a tree causing his car to catch fire according to DPS.

Troopers report the crash happened Thursday at 8:56 p.m. on FM 2751 approximately 6.3 miles northeast of Longview.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Lexus was traveling south on FM 2751 when the driver drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The Lexus struck a tree on the driver’s side causing the vehicle to catch fire and burn.

The driver, 43-year-old, John Stinson, of Longview was declared deceased at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

