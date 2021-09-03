Longview man dies in head-on collision involving motorcycle on SH 155

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man died in a head-on collision involving a motorcycle on State Highway 155 about one mile south of Winona in Smith county Wednesday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to the two-vehicle crash at about 9:03 p.m.

The preliminary crash report shows that Payton Shaw, 18, of Winona, was driving a 2012 Chrysler 200 north on SH 155. At the same time, Tommy Anderson, of Longview, was driving a 2009 Indian motorcycle south in the northbound lane. Because Shaw could not see the motorcycle, the Chrysler 200 struck the motorcycle head-on.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger pronounced Anderson dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Lighthouse Professional Mortuary in Tyler.

Shaw was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no other information available at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.