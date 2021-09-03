East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas funeral homes see rise in COVID-19 related deaths

East Texas funeral homes see rise in COVID-19 related deaths
East Texas funeral homes see rise in COVID-19 related deaths(KLTV)
By Julian Esparza
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals continues to rise, East Texas funeral homes say they’re seeing another increase in COVID-19 related deaths.

At Stewart Funeral Home in Tyler, general manager Chris Stewart says in July, they received one body of a person who died of COVID-19. In August, they received eight.

“It is different now because there is a preventative. The hospitals may be full and we’re getting busier, but it seems like it’s not as busy as it was at that time when we first started out in the early parts of 2020,” Stewart said.

Stewart says they received more people who died of COVID during previous peaks. At that time, funerals were restricted to a small group and masks were required.

“Back then when there was so many unknowns, we weren’t even allowing the families to view. We would remove the body, place it in the casket, lock the casket, and wouldn’t allow anybody to view at that time but now we’re allowing that to happen,” Stewart said.

Funerals have since returned to full capacity, but protocols, like mask wearing, remains for funeral staff.

“We actually wear them regardless of whether they request it or not. We have people come in and say is masks required and I said no, it’s requested, but it’s up to you if you want to wear one,” Stewart said.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, COVID-19 deaths climbed sharply in August after several months of a decreasing daily number of deaths. The deadliest day of the pandemic in Texas came on January 13th with 387 deaths. Stewart says the majority of the deaths they see this time around were not vaccinated.

“It is frustrating because it’s such an easy fix. It can be prevented now,” Stewart said.

According to the KLTV 7 COVID-19 tracker, more than 2,600 East Texans have died of the virus.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Joseph Schaetz
Former East Texas school staffer arrested for minor solicitation charge
DPS and firefighters are at the scene.
DPS, Winona Fire Department at scene of fatality wreck between vehicle, motorcycle on Hwy 155 N

Latest News

School Gets A Band
Trinity School gets its first-ever band
Mount Pleasant Daycare Worker
Mount Pleasant Daycare Worker
Pediatricians Slammed
East Texas pediatricians ‘alarmed’ by number of COVID-19 cases in children
Covid School Closures
Covid School Closures
Homeless Encampment Ban Update
Tyler police, local groups working to relocate homeless people in wake of Texas public camping ban