East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Deep East Texas sees decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Area H
Area H(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area declined slightly after three straight days of record-setting increases.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that as of Thursday, 178 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year. Wednesday’s report showed 186 hospitalizations.

Texas DSHS also reported that there are 10 adult ICU beds available in Area H. As of Wednesday, there are 63 adults with COVID-19 in the ICU in Area H.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Schaetz
Former East Texas school staffer arrested for minor solicitation charge
Erin Wilson, 25, is in the Titus County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant daycare worker injured 3 children
Source: KLTV Staff
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Tyler’s Loop 323
DPS and firefighters are at the scene.
DPS, Winona Fire Department at scene of fatality wreck between vehicle, motorcycle on Hwy 155 N
(Source: National Park Service)
National Park Service scaling back search for missing Tyler man at Grand Canyon

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
A Longview Police Department mechanic inspects a vehicle.
WebXtra: Longview Police begin random commercial vehicle inspection program
A Longview Police officer inspects a vehicle.
WebXtra: LPD inspections
Dr. Ed
Dr. Ed addresses masks, breakthrough cases
Serious ride with a serious pilot at the Great Texas Balloon Race
Great Texas Balloon Race returns to Longview city limits for 2022