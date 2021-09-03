The city of Marshall to conduct warrant roundup

From the City of Marshall:

[MARSHALL, TEXAS] The Marshall Police Department, in conjunction with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Municipal Court, will be conducting a warrant roundup soon.

Before the roundup begins, the Municipal Court will allow a grace period from September 13, 2021 through October 8, 2021. This will allow people to come forward to square their debt and pay their fines without further penalties.

The Court will waive warrant fees on municipal warrants issued before September 13th, 2021. Cases will be reviewed individually and arrangements can be made to clear outstanding citations and warrants.

“If you have forgotten to pay a ticket or forgot to appear for a court date in the Municipal Court, you may have an outstanding warrant in your name,” said Chief of Police Cliff Carruth. “The best thing to do is to come forward and clear your name as soon as possible. Don’t risk being arrested once the warrant roundup starts. This will allow you to save money and keep us from coming to your home or work.”

Municipal Court Judge Brendan Roth added that, “there may be alternatives available to satisfy a case, individuals should contact the Marshall Municipal Court to inquire about that possibility.”

You may contact the Marshall Municipal Court at (903) 935-4535 or go to https://www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1411/Warrant-list-81221a to determine if you have an outstanding warrant.

Fines may be paid online at: www.trafficpayment.com, you will need the citation number and fine amount, available at https://www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1411/Warrant-list-81221a, in order for the payment to be properly processed.

Fines may also be paid in person by going by the Marshall Municipal Court at:

110 S. Bolivar, Suite 104B, Marshall, TX 75670 or you can call (903) 935-4535 or visit https://www.marshalltexas.net/180/Municipal-Court

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.