Carthage ISD offering free meals to COVID-affected students

(Gerville Hall | Sack lunch)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage Independent School District has announced it will provide meals for students affected by COVID-19.

According to a social media post on Friday, the district announced that “Grab ‘n Go” meals for all students sent home because of COVID-related reasons will be provided, including breakfast and lunch. The meals will be provided Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Libby Elementary Bus Ramp.

