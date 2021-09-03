Arrest made in Friday morning murder of Kilgore woman

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police say an arrest has been made in the early morning murder of a woman.

The murder happened in the Pentecost Addition. Police said the victim, Shakia Kenney, was found dead on her driveway.

Police said investigators at the scene were able to obtain information about a suspect and with that information they went to Tyler and were able to interview the suspect. The suspect was then arrested and brought back to Kilgore and is currently awaiting arraignment in the Kilgore city jail to which he will be charged with murder.

Police said there is currently no threat to the community.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.