WebXtra: East Texas pediatricians ‘alarmed’ by number of COVID-19 cases in children

A woman helps put a mask on a child.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Pediatricians across our viewing area are slammed with youngsters sick with the COVID-19 Delta variant as RSV and flu cases are also on the rise. Combine that with routine school vaccinations, sport physicals, wellness checks and all the other cases, doctors see bottlenecks occur.

Dr. George Fidone in Lufkin and Dr. Modupe Sokunbi share their take on the serious impact the pandemic has young children.

More schools are incorporating mask mandates into the district dress codes. Still, the majority are reluctant to make the move.  Pediatricians say they are alarmed by the number of child cases of COVID-19, so should parents.

