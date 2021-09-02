East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to climb

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is still rising, breaking previous pandemic records for the Tyler and Longview area.

On Wednesday 795 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, this is ten more than the day before and a new all-time pandemic high.

261 adults were in the COVID-19 ICU on Wednesday in Area G and eight ICU beds are open.

