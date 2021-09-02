Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to climb

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is still rising, breaking previous pandemic records for the Tyler and Longview area.

On Wednesday 795 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, this is ten more than the day before and a new all-time pandemic high.

261 adults were in the COVID-19 ICU on Wednesday in Area G and eight ICU beds are open.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.